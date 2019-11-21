A group of illegal immigrants breached a pre-Trump version of the border wall in California and drove a truck through the hole, trying to make a “brazen” break for it into the U.S., agents reported Thursday.

The breach happened Wednesday afternoon when a stolen Dodge 4500 utility truck busted through the hole near Campo, California, where the border wall consists of landing mat fencing erected years ago. That’s the type of fencing the Border Patrol is trying to replace with President Trump’s more modern version.

Agents caught up to the migrants after one of them was spotted with bolt cutters trying to cut a lock on a private residence gate, and then spotted the truck that had broken through the wall. They tried to stop the truck but the driver fled.

A short pursuit ended with the migrants bailing out of the truck.

Agents managed to round up the driver and 15 passengers: nine Mexican males ranging in age from 15 to 53, five Mexican women from 18 to 40, and two Guatemalans, a 28-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman.

The driver was identified as a 27-year-old Mexican, but his name was not released Thursday. The Border Patrol said he will face criminal charges.

“A vehicle drive-thru, with overloaded and unsecured passengers, particularly in this terrain, can certainly result in a rollover accident with serious injuries and death,” said Douglas Harrison, interim chief of the Border Patrol in the San Diego sector.

He said the fact that the group was able to cut through the old fence illustrates the need for upgrades.

Democrats on Capitol Hill have tried to stymy Mr. Trump’s wall-building plans, and his request for $5 billion in more wall money for 2020 is currently the chief stumbling block in Congress finalizing spending bills for the year.

Even the new Trump wall is not impregnable.

The Washington Times has uncovered a number of smuggling cases involving migrants who managed to climb sections of new fence — though they were nabbed when they tried to penetrate deeper into the U.S.

