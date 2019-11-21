MSNBC’s Joy Reid says America faces an uphill battle on unity as long as white people with “Trumper” uncles ignore the “imminent danger” posted by President Trump.

The “AM Joy” host told colleagues and left-wing filmmaker Michael Moore on Wednesday evening that it was tough to heal political and cultural divides while “just being black or brown feels dangerous.”

Her comments came after Democratic presidential candidates sparred at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.

“Could you happily live in an America with any of those ten as President?” journalist Brian Williams asked.

“I think not any of the ten, not — maybe not any, but I mean, I think the very big difference, I think, we’re seeing in the way that we’re all discussing this race is the difference in the Democratic Party,” Ms. Reid replied. “I think for — particularly for voters of color, there is no conversation of interest to talk about uniting, to be blunt, with the party that has given up not just its moral standing, but its soul to that — to the person who is President of the United States right now.”

Ms. Reid then referenced the El Paso Walmart shooting in August, along with a racist manifesto by the gunman, as an example why “just being black or brown feels dangerous,” NewsBusters reported.

“It’s about imminent danger,” she said. “Donald Trump is dangerous to our families, he’s dangerous to our lives. … Our youngest son goes to Syracuse University, where right now, you know, the manifesto of the Texas shooter is being sent around to immigrant students, to black students, to Asian-American students. People are afraid to be in school right now and just being black or brown feels dangerous.”

Ms. Reid then said that candidates like Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, are not resonating with many Democrats because of his stance on race relations.

The idea of uniting and coming together, that sounds fine for Pete Buttigieg to say, you know, to middle class white America that wants to come together with their uncle who’s a Trumper,” she said. “That’s not going to work in communities of color and I think one of the fundamental challenges that Pete Buttigieg has is that he’s not communicating to my community right now.”

