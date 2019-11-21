LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas police report a suspect was injured in a shooting involving police at McCarran International Airport.

A brief police statement said a suspect “was struck” in the incident Thursday and that preliminary information indicated no officer was injured.

No additional information was immediately available on circumstances of the shooting, including the condition of the suspect and the specific location of the shooting.

