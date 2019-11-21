Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg on Thursday filed a statement of candidacy form with the Federal Election Commission that says he’s seeking the office of president.



Mr. Bloomberg’s team said the filing does not necessarily mean he will jump into the crowded race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, but it’s another clear step toward a White House run for the billionaire businessman after years of flirting with the idea.



Mr. Bloomberg has also been filing paperwork to get on the presidential primary ballot in multiple states next year.

His potential run, as well as former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick’s late entry into the race, is indicative of dissatisfaction in some quarters of the Democratic party with the current crop of candidates.

Mr. Bloomberg had been a Democrat before switching to the Republican party for his 2001 mayoral run.

He later became an independent in 2007, halfway through his second term in office, before re-registering as a Democrat ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.



Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.