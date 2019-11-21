BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A Montana man has been arrested for stealing a city bus with two passengers and driving it for five minutes before police stopped him.

Authorities say 28-year-old Deavonta Belton took the City of Billings MET Transit bus shortly after noon Thursday.

Police say the two female passengers were not injured.

Authorities say Belton drove for about 2 miles (3 kilometers) before police vehicles surrounded the bus.

Authorities say the bus driver had stepped off for a short break.

Passenger Kellyn Nelson says a man got on and told them he was the new driver.

Nelson says the bus took a wrong turn and she realized it had been “hijacked.”

Billings police say Belton will likely face multiple charges including felony theft, unlawful restraint and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.