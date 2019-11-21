Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, holds a 7-point lead in Iowa over his nearest rival for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, according to an Iowa State University/Civiqs poll released on Thursday.

Mr. Buttigieg was the top choice of 26% of likely Democratic caucus-goers. He was followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts at 19%, Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont at 18% and former Vice President Joseph R. Biden at 12%, according to the poll.

In an ISU poll released last month, Ms. Warren had been in the lead at 28%, followed by Mr. Buttigieg at 20%, Mr. Sanders at 18% and Mr. Biden at 12%.

“Warren has seen heightened scrutiny this past month, while Buttigieg has received mostly positive attention,” said Dave Peterson, an ISU professor who organizes the poll. “A little over 60% of the people who supported Warren in October still support her now, and those who switched went to Buttigieg.”

Voters have been giving Mr. Buttigieg a closer look in recent weeks, and the survey is in line with the latest Real Clear Politics average of polling on the Hawkeye State.

Mr. Peterson said the survey tells him that there’s a segment of residents who are supporting the candidate getting the most positive news coverage.

“If we start seeing more scrutiny of Buttigieg, then his lead might prove to be temporary as well,” he said.

In the poll released on Thursday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota was next at 5% and was followed by entrepreneur Andrew Yang at 4%.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California and billionaire former hedge fund manager Tom Steyer were all at 2%.

Mr. Biden led the way when respondents were asked who they don’t want to see get the nomination. He was followed by Mr. Sanders, Ms. Warren, and Ms. Gabbard on that question.

The survey of 614 likely Democratic caucus-goers was taken from Nov. 15-19 — before Wednesday’s presidential debate in Atlanta. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9 percentage points.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.