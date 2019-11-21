WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Police in North Carolina say two people have been charged in a robbery turned shootout in which one person was fatally wounded and two others were hurt.

News outlets report 22-year-old Danielle Miller and 19-year-old Andres Harris have been arrested on charges including assault with a deadly weapon. Winston-Salem police say a man went to sell Miller drugs Tuesday night and was confronted by Harris and Ajian Lynell Jones, who attempted to rob him.

Police say the trio got into a gun fight that wounded all of them and left an area home heavily damaged. Harris, Jones and Miller fled together in a car in which the two men were later found suffering gunshot wounds. They were hospitalized, and the 22-year-old Jones died. The other man also has been hospitalized.

