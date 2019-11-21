VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - Police in Virginia are investigating after a body washed up on a beach on the Chesapeake Bay.

WAVY-TV reported Thursday that the man’s body came ashore in the Chic’s Beach area of Virginia Beach.

Police dispatchers had received a report that the body was found about 6:45 a.m. near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.

Virginia Beach police are at the scene. No other information was released.

___

Information from: WAVY-TV, http://www.wavy.com/

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.