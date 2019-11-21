Congress passed an extension of a government shutdown deadline to next month, following the Senate’s 74-20 vote on a stopgap spending resolution that will keep the government funded through Dec. 20th.

Funding for the government would have expired at Thursday’s end without the Senate’s latest action. On Tuesday, the House voted 231-192 on a temporary funding measure, but the short-term solution hit a momentary snag in the Senate on Wednesday.

Prior to the final vote on passage of the spending measure, Sen. Rand Paul offered an amendment seeking to reduce the spending measure by 1% to fund infrastructure. The Kentucky Republican said his plan would cut one penny across the board.

“Whether it’s our highways or our bridges or our waterways, our infrastructure in America is falling behind, everyone knows it, but like so many things Washington can’t figure out how to fix it,” Mr. Paul said Thursday on the Senate floor. “Politicians on both sides of the aisle talk about trillion-dollar infrastructure plans but offer no way to pay for it. My plan is much more modest, doesn’t increase taxes, and doesn’t increase our debt. The penny plan for infrastructure pays for this with money we’ve already allocated and to be clear, we do have the money, Washington just spends it in inappropriate ways.”

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby intervened to stop Mr. Paul from throwing a wrench into the Senate’s plan to avert the shutdown.

“An arbitrary, 1 percent across-the-board cut, although it sounds good, on top of this would be extremely harmful to our agencies particularly our military,” the Alabama Republican said on the Senate floor on Thursday.

Ultimately, the Senate overwhelmingly agreed to sidestep Mr. Paul’s effort and proceeded with its vote to avert the shutdown before next week’s Thanksgiving holiday.

When Congress returns after next week’s recess, it will have under one month to complete the appropriations process before another government shutdown arrives along with a prospective impeachment trial into Mr. Trump.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said Thursday he was hopeful that the extension would give Congress the runway it needs to resolve the spending impasse before the end of the year.

“I’m optimistic that the passage of the continuing resolution today is something Congress can build from, a sign that appropriators from both sides of the aisle are ready to work together to settle government funding by the end of the calendar year,” the New York Democrat said on the Senate floor on Thursday. “I hope the passage of the continuing resolution will be the first step down the bipartisan path that leads to successful agreement by the end of the year.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said earlier this week that Senate Republicans and President Trump were eager to postpone the shutdown showdown and was encouraged by the House’s action.

The Kentucky Republican added on Tuesday that, “Failing to secure funding for the federal government before the end of the year is not an option.”

Among the obstacles in the way of a longer term bipartisan solution are the ideological bases of both the Republican and Democratic parties. The temporary spending solution was met with opposition from the conservative right and progressive left before its passage.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, “Yeah, that’s gonna be a no from me dog” about the stopgap spending bill before voting against the House’s bill on Tuesday, while the House Freedom Caucus chairman Andy Biggs issued a statement labeling the bill an “indictment of failed Democratic leadership” before also voting no.

“With a new national debt price tag of 23 trillion dollars, it’s time to stop wasting time and money on an impeachment process lacking in evidence, and instead get serious about delivering results for the American people,” the Arizona Republican said in the statement.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said at a press conference ahead of the Senate’s vote on Thursday that she was heartened by the temporary spending fix and hoped the full appropriations process would be completed “expeditiously” next month.

Whether House and Senate leadership of both parties can resolve issues surrounding funding for the military and the growing national debt may determine the fate of the larger appropriations process. Congressional appropriators worked behind closed doors to avoid Thursday’s shutdown deadline, led by House Appropriations Committee Chair Nita Lowey, a New York Democrat who is preparing to retire rather than run for reelection, and Mr. Shelby.

