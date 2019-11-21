An outspoken anti-Trump Republican lawmaker said Thursday he hasn’t seen any evidence the president committed bribery or extortion, slamming the House Democrats’ impeachment probe.

Rep. Will Hurd, Texas Republican, who announced his retirement earlier this year and who has continuously been a critic of President Trump, said although he has disagreed with how the president and his administration have carried out foreign policy with Ukraine, he doesn’t support the inquiry process.

Mr. Hurd said he would like, as other Republicans have said, to hear from Hunter Biden, who worked for the Ukrainian energy company Burisma during his father’s service as vice president, as well as the whistleblower.

“An impeachable offense should be compelling,” he said during Thursday’s hearing. “It’s not something to be rushed or taken lightly. I have not heard evidence proving the president committed bribery or extortion”.”

Mr. Hurd said the president’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani should come forward and be heard since he was communicating with Ukrainian officials, causing a “misguided foreign policy” toward the U.S. ally.

“I disagree with this sort of bungling foreign policy,” he said.

