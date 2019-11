CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A woman has pleaded guilty in federal court in New Hampshire to possession and distribution of cocaine.

Court documents say 31-year-old Mallory Nooks, of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, possessed 14 baggies of crack cocaine that she intended to distribute, after she had given some to another person.

She’s scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 25.

