ST. LOUIS (AP) - One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting in north St. Louis, and a female suspect is in custody.
The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. Friday on Martin Luther King Drive. Names have not been released.
Both victims were taken to a hospital. One died about three hours after the shooting. The condition of the other man has not been disclosed.
Police have not disclosed a potential motive for the shooting.
