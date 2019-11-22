WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) - Police are investigating the deaths of two people found inside the bedroom of a Connecticut condominium suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Waterbury police Lt. David Silverio in a statement said a man and a woman were discovered on a bed at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday by police conducting well-being check. The woman’s sister and her employer became concerned when she did not show up for work.

Police obtained a search warrant and gained access to the unit with the help of the property manager.

A handgun was found at the scene.

Police did not say if there were any signs of forced entry into the home.

No names were released and autopsies are scheduled.

