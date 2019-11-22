SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina sheriff is speaking out against domestic violence after a fourth employee has been charged with the crime in just six months.

Spartanburg Sheriff Chuck Wright told WSPA-TV Thursday he’s never seen this many arrests from his own department in such short order. He said he “couldn’t care less what badge you wear. … We don’t do that.”

Detention officer Christopher Marden was charged this week with kidnapping and aggravated domestic violence. Last week, recently fired former deputy Cody Steiner was accused of shoving a woman holding an infant.

In May, detention officer Kelvin Washington was charged with domestic violence and accused of harassing a woman who had a protective order against him. In July, deputy Donald Ross allegedly assaulted his pregnant wife.

Information from: WSPA-TV, http://www.wspa.com

