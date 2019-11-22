Attorney General William P. Barr dismissed conspiracy theories surrounding the death of billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in an interview released Friday.

“I can understand people who immediately, whose minds went to sort of the worst-case scenario because it was the perfect storm of screw-ups,” Mr. Barr told The Associated Press.

Mr. Barr’s comments come two days after the arrest of two guards at the New York prison where Epstein awaited trial on charges of operating a sex trafficking ring. Epstein hanged himself in his cell, according to a coroner’s report.

The guards, Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, are charged with falsifying government records. Prosecutors say they slept and played on the internet instead of monitoring Epstein.

A span of eight hours passed before either guard checked on Epstein, who was supposed to be monitored every 30 minutes, according to court documents.

Conspiracy theories have proliferated since Epstein’s death. Earlier this week, Sen. John Kennedy referenced those conspiracies while questioning Bureau of Prisons Director Kathleen Hawk Sowyer.

“Christmas ornaments, drywall and Jeffrey Epstein. Name three things that don’t hang themselves,” the Louisiana Republican said. “That’s what the American people think, and they deserve some answers.”

Mr. Barr told the AP that Epstein did kill himself, telling the news outlet he personally reviewed security footage that confirmed no one entered the area where Epstein was held on the night of his death.

“I think every indication is that was a screw-up,” Mr. Barr said. “The systems to assure that was done were not followed.”

The FBI and the Justice Department inspector general have launched separate investigations into Epstein’s death. It is not known when either probe will be completed.

Mr. Barr said investigators are making headway.

“They are definitely pushing things along,” Mr. Barr said. “I’ll just say there is good progress being made, and I’m hopeful in a relatively short time, there will be tangible results.”

