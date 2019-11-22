WASHINGTON (AP) - Former national security adviser John Bolton says he’s regained control of his personal Twitter account, asserting the White House refused to provide access to it after he resigned, a charge President Donald Trump rejected.
Bolton’s actions and words are being closely followed in the House impeachment inquiry. He has declined to testify unless a federal judge determines he can be compelled to testify against the White House’s wishes.
Bolton issued a series of tweets that began with him saying he was glad to be back on Twitter and to “stay tuned.”
A third tweet accused the White House of refusing to return access to the account, asking, “Out of fear of what I may say?”
Finally, Bolton thanked Twitter for “standing by their community standards” and “rightfully returning control.”
