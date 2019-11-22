Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh accused President Trump Thursday of “shaking down the US government” and violating the emoluments clause by going on golf outings to his private properties.

“The domestic #EmolumentsClause was written to prevent the president from shaking down the US government. $28,800 in one day for the Secret Service is stunning, greedy, arrogant and violative of the Constitution,” Mr. Frosh tweeted.

Mr. Frosh was responding to a report by government transparency organization Property of the People, who were able to obtain Secret Service documents from January to June 2017 through a Freedom of Information Act request.

For the first six months of his presidency, Mr. Trump spent $254,000 at five different Trump properties, two hotels in New York and Last Vegas, as well as three Golf Clubs in New Jersey and New York.

Property of the People said the majority of that money spent was to allow Mr. Trump to play golf, which could rack up almost $30,000 a day for the Trump properties.

Mr. Frosh has accused Mr. Trump of profiting off the presidency before, filing a lawsuit in 2017 with D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine over Mr. Trump’s D.C. hotel, which the Trump organization is now looking to sell.

“Unlike previous presidents, President Trump has refused to separate himself from his businesses and OAG alleges that he continues to accept money from foreign and domestic governments through transactions at the Trump International Hotel here in the District,” said a press release at the time, referring to the Office of the Attorney General in D.C.

“The Framers designed these anti-corruption laws to ensure Americans never have to wonder whether the president is working on our behalf or in his personal financial interest.”

The lawsuit was originally dismissed, but the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit agreed to rehear the lawsuit, and oral arguments are slated for Dec. 12.

Oral arguments are scheduled for the following week at the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, which was brought by members of Congress.

