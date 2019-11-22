President Trump said Friday he wants a trial in the Senate to clear him of partisan impeachment accusations.

“I want a trial,” Mr. Trump said on “Fox & Friends.” “There should never be an impeachment. But assuming these people [House Democrats] are as sleazy as they are … I want to see Adam Schiff testify about the whistleblower, who’s a fake whistleblower. The one who I want to testify most is ‘Shifty Schiff.’ “

Mr. Schiff, California Democrat and chairman of the House intelligence committee, said his staff had contact with the whistleblower before the person filed his complaint against Mr. Trump.

