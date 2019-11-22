President Trump said Friday that a government watchdog report on the FBI’s spying on his 2016 campaign will uncover “the biggest political scandal in the history of our country.”

“The word is, it’s historic,” Mr. Trump said of the report from the Justice Department’s inspector general to be released Dec. 9. “That’s what I hear.”

Speaking on “Fox & Friends,” the president said he wasn’t surprised about a new report that an ex-FBI lawyer is being investigated for altering documents related to surveillance of the Trump campaign in 2016.

“They were spying on my campaign, and it went right to the top,” Mr. Trump said. “Everybody knows it. And now we’re going to find out. This was an overthrow attempt at the presidency. I think this [report about the FBI agent] is nothing compared to what you’ll see over the next couple of weeks.”

On the day after the House intelligence committee’s impeachment hearings ended, the president said Democrats failed to prove their case.

“They’ve looked like fools over the last five days,” Mr. Trump said. “And these were their witnesses— this was the best they’ve got.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.