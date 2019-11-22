An Ohio woman who was obsessed with Columbine and wrote letters to Dylann Roof was sentenced to 15 years in prison Wednesday for plotting two terrorist attacks.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio said Elizabeth Lecron was arrested last year of plotting to detonate a bomb against a Georgia pipeline and to attack a Toledo, Ohio bar. She pleaded guilty to the charges in August and will be subject to ongoing supervision after she’s served out her time behind bars.

Lecron’s boyfriend and co-defendant, Vincent Armstrong, also pleaded guilty to being involved in the plots and will be sentenced on December 10.

Armstrong and Lecron were both involved in a group called “True Crime Community” which “fixated and lionized mass murderers and posted extremely graphic images, videos, and sayings,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office (USAO).

In an August news release, the USAO said Lecron would regularly post about the 1999 Columbine High School shooting and even went with Armstrong to visit key locations involved in the massacre.

Lecron also routinely posted online about Dylann Roof, the man who in 2015 killed nine worshipers in an historic black church in Columbia, S.C. She also wrote him “numerous letters,” according to USAO.

The couple created their own murder plot which they nicknamed “D-Day,” for which they planned by buying bomb-making supplies and firearms, as well as spending time at a gun range.

“D-Day will be my salvation,” Lecron wrote in one of her journals, according to authorities.

A search of the Lecron’s home found an AK-47, two shotguns, two handguns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

“Today’s sentence reflects the severity of her conduct and is a recognition of the continued efforts by law enforcement to protect the public from all violent threats,” U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman said, according to CNN.

