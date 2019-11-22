WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Four girls are accused of attacking a Kansas store worker who confronted them about shoplifting, an attack that left the woman unconscious.

Wichita police say the incident happened Nov. 9 at a T.J. Maxx store. A 12-year-old girl and three 15-year-olds were arrested on suspicion of aggravated robbery and aggravated battery. The 12-year-old and two of the 15-year-olds also are accused of theft.

Police say a loss prevention employee tried to stop the girls as they were leaving the store. Three of the girls allegedly punched and kicked the 40-year-old employee. Police say the fourth girl got out of a car, joined in the attack and took the woman’s phone.

The woman briefly lost consciousness and suffered minor injuries.

Prosecutors will decide whether to file charges.

