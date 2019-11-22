Democratic presidential candidate Joseph R. Biden on Thursday blasted Fox News reporter Peter Doocy for asking him to weigh in on the report that his son Hunter Biden is confirmed to be the biological father of a child in Arkansas.

“I’m wondering if you have a comment on this report and court filing out of Arkansas that your son Hunter just made you a grandfather again,” Mr. Doocy asked the former vice president.

“No, that’s a private matter and I have no comment,” Mr. Biden fired back. “But only you would ask that. You’re a good man. You’re a good man.”

“Classy,” he said before turning to the next reporter’s question.

CNN reported Thursday that a DNA test “established with scientific certainty” that Hunter Biden fathered a baby with 28-year-old Lunden Alexis Roberts, according to a motion filed in Arkansas on Wednesday by Ms. Roberts.

Hunter Biden, who previously denied having sex with the woman, “is not expected to challenge the results of the DNA test or the testing process,” the filing said.

The news comes amid heightened scrutiny over Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine — a key detail in the ongoing impeachment inquiry of President Trump.

