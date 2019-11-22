Former National Security Adviser John R. Bolton said Friday that the White House blocked his personal Twitter account for two months after he left his post, a charge that President Trump said he knows nothing about.

“Since resigning as National Security Advisor, the @WhiteHouse refused to return access to my personal Twitter account. Out of fear of what I may say?” Mr. Bolton tweeted. “To those who speculated I went into hiding, I’m sorry to disappoint!”

Earlier in the day, he tweeted, “Glad to be back on Twitter after more than two months. For the backstory, stay tuned. We have now liberated the Twitter account, previously suppressed unfairly in the aftermath of my resignation as National Security Advisor. More to come.”

On “Fox & Friends” Friday morning, host Brian Kilmeade asked Mr. Trump if the administration “froze” Mr. Bolton’s Twitter account.

“No, of course not,” the president replied. “We disagreed on some things and some methods, but I actually had a good relationship with John.”

Before Friday, Mr. Bolton’s last tweet was on Sept. 10, when he said, “I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, ‘Let’s talk about it tomorrow.’” Mr. Trump had tweeted 12 minutes earlier that he asked for Mr. Bolton’s resignation.

Mr. Bolton’s return to social media comes a week after he skipped a scheduled appearance to testify in the House impeachment hearings. His lawyer said Mr. Bolton has information about “many relevant meetings and conversations.”

Democrats haven’t issued a subpoena for Mr. Bolton.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.