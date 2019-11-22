ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A convicted killer was removed from a Florida courtroom after jumping up from his seat and yelling expletives at the judge.

Markeith Loyd was sentenced to life in prison last month in the death of his pregnant girlfriend, and awaits trial in the killing of an Orlando police officer. He was in court Thursday regarding a complaint he made against his defense attorney, Terry Lenamon.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that Circuit Judge Leticia Marques asked Loyd if he still stands by his complaint.

Loyd told the judge it’s an appeal issue that she doesn’t have jurisdiction over. She told him to watch his tone. Loyd then began shouting that she should watch her tone, along with several profanities. Deputies swiftly escorted him from the courtroom.

