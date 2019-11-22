CLINTON, La. (AP) - The mayor of a Louisiana parish has resigned after a tumultuous term that has seen her arrested multiple times on malfeasance charges.

News outlets report Clinton Mayor Lori Ann Bell resigned Friday. She was elected in 2012.

Bell’s resignation letter says she’s leaving with “a heavy heart” but with “equal relief.”

Bell has been arrested and charged with malfeasance three times in relation to town business. She was accused in January of failing to respond to warnings about the town’s deficient water system.

Bell was also accused of using police funds to purchase a tent and banner bearing her name.

Bell’s next court hearing is Dec. 9. Her attorney says they’re looking forward to resolving the case.

Darren Matthews will take over as mayor until a special election can be held.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.