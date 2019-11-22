BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) - The son of a Connecticut mayor charged with embezzling more than $80,000 from the restaurants he managed has been admitted to a special probation program.

The New Haven Register reports that 34-year-old Stephen Rossi was granted two years of probation Thursday in connection to charges of embezzling from restaurants in Trumbull and Stratford. If he commits no other crimes during that period, the charges will be dismissed. He must also pay restitution.

The son of West Haven Mayor Nancy Rossi apologized directly to his former bosses at the Sitting Duck restaurants.

His lawyer, Hugh Keefe, told the judge his client has turned his life around and is pursuing a new job.

Two separate audits showed Rossi took cash sales and inflated inventory, pocketing the difference when he managed the restaurants.

