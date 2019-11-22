CHESTER, S.C. (AP) - A suspended South Carolina sheriff was indicted Thursday on new federal charges accusing him of misusing agency funds.

The Herald reports that a federal grand jury returned additional charges against suspended Chester County Sheriff Alex “Big A” Underwood. The indictment was made public Thursday.

Underwood is accused of misusing Chester County money for travel for himself and family in trips to Nevada and New Orleans. He is also accused of directing security detail payments for off-duty deputies through accounts to avoid paying employment taxes.

The new indictments also allege that Underwood, former chief deputy Robert Sprouse, and former sheriff’s office Lt. Johnny Neal engaged in a conspiracy to use their positions to intimidate others, as well as take family members on trips charged to the sheriff’s office and use deputies for labor.

Underwood was suspended from office on May 7. Prosecutors say he lied to the FBI, falsified police reports and falsely arrested two people after the people videotaped a traffic incident near their home in November 2018.

