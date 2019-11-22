OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The first-degree murder conviction and life sentence of a 32-year-old eastern Oklahoma man for the death of his 22-month-old son has been upheld.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday rejected appeals by William Hunter Magness of Okemah that included insufficient evidence, improper testimony, prosecutorial misconduct and ineffective assistance of counsel.

Magness’ attorney did not immediately return a phone call for comment.

Prosecutors say the boy, identified only as T.G., suffered blunt force trauma to the head that led to his death in November 2013.

Authorities say Magness and the boy’s mother were not married and the mother had custody of the child, but Magness was keeping him at the time he was injured.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.