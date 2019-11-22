HORN LAKE, Miss. (AP) - Police records identify a north Mississippi man shot and killed by officers after officers say he shot his wife.

Local news outlets report Joel Avery was shot and killed by officers after emerging from his home with a gun.

Horn Lake Police responded to the shooting Tuesday morning after a child called 911, saying “daddy shot mom.” The unnamed woman was taken to a hospital in nearby Memphis, Tennessee. Her condition was upgraded to fair on Thursday. Three children in the house were unharmed. Avery had previous domestic violence complaints.

Police say Avery refused orders from two officers to drop his gun. A police report says Avery asked officers if they would shoot him if he pointed his gun at them. He was shot by police and died there.

