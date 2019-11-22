The Republic National Committee helped make “Triggered” a best-selling book for Donald Trump Jr., President Trump’s eldest son, Federal Election Commission records showed Thursday.

FEC disclosures showed the RNC paid $94,800 to the Books-a-Million bookstore chain for “donor mementos” on Oct. 29, a week prior to “Triggered” being released and quickly becoming a bestseller.

The purchase was made the same day the RNC sent out a fundraising email offering signed copies of “Triggered” in exchange for a minimum contribution of $50.

“This limited-time opportunity ends SOON, so be sure to claim your signed copy of my new book NOW,” the younger Trump wrote in the RNC’s fundraising email last month.

The first son’s first book, “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us,” subsequently debuted at number one on the New York Times nonfiction bestseller list. That listing was accompanied by a dagger icon, indicating some retailers reported sales categorized as “[i]nstitutional, special interest, group or bulk purchases.”

The FEC filing was first spotted by a reporter for The New York Times on Twitter who recalled that the RNC previously denied having purchased the president’s son’s book in bulk.

A spokesperson for the RNC did not immediately return a related inquiry from The Washington Times.

Book-a-Million currently sells copies of “Triggered” through its website for about $23, or less than the half of the cost of an autographed copy obtained through the RNC.

“We have netted $500,000 for the party fundraising off the book,” RNC spokesperson Michael Joyce told BuzzFeed News, the website reported Thursday.

