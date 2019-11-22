A federal judge Friday granted Roger Stone permission to travel to Florida for Thanksgiving, possibly his last as a free man with a potential prison sentence looming.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson approved the request continent upon Stone providing a copy of his itinerary with Pretrial Services.

Mr. Stone requested permission to travel to Orange Park, Florida, which is outside the areas in Florida he is currently allowed to travel.

A jury last week convicted Stone, a longtime associate of President Trump, on seven criminal counts, including making false statements, obstruction and witness tampering. Jurors concluded Stone lied to obstruct a Congressional probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Stone will be sentenced in February.

