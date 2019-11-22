BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky has arrived at a Pennsylvania courthouse to be resentenced.

The 75-year-old Sandusky smiled as he was escorted into Centre County Court on Friday in Bellefonte with his hands handcuffed in front of him.

When a reporter asked him whether he maintains his innocence, he responded with, “absolutely.”

Sandusky was convicted of 45 counts of child sexual abuse in 2012 and sentenced to 30 to 60 years.

An appeals court said mandatory minimum sentences had been improperly applied against him.

Court filings in recent week indicate that there may be arguments about Sandusky’s designation as a sexually violent predator.

