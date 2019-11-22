President Trump said Friday his health secretary is preparing a plan that clears the way for states to import drugs at prices that are cheaper than what U.S. consumers pay now.

Mr. Trump said Florida, in particular, is interested in the plan after he met with Gov. Ron DeSantis, a key Republican ally.

“Hard-working Americans don’t deserve to pay such high prices for the drugs they need,” Mr. Trump tweeted.

Mr. Trump is hoping to slash prescription costs ahead of 2020, though various aspects of his “drug-pricing blueprint” have run into roadblocks. The courts blocked his plan to disclose prices in TV ads, and he withdrew a plan to pass Medicare rebates directly to consumers.

Mr. Trump is particularly aggrieved that U.S. consumers pay far more for medicines than foreign counterparts. He has been focusing on that dynamic in recent months.

“Americans still pay far too much for drugs – other countries pay far less – that is WRONG! We will soon be putting more options on the table,” he tweeted.

Though Democrats have supported drug importation, Mr. Trump contrasted his proposal with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s push to align prices with what other developed nations pay.

His GOP allies say it amounts to socialist overreach and will prevent drug companies from developing new medicines.

“FEWER cures! FEWER treatments! Time for the Democrats to get serious about bipartisan solutions to lowering prescription drug prices for families,” Mr. Trump wrote. “House Republicans are showing real LEADERSHIP and prepared to enact bipartisan solutions for drug prices. Do Nothing Democrats are playing partisan politics with YOUR drug prices! We are READY to work together if they actually want to get something done!”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.