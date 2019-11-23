President Trump asserted Saturday that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff will be “compelled to testify” if the House of Representatives votes to impeach.

“Adam Schiff will be compelled to testify should the Democrats decide, despite the fact that my presidential conversations were totally appropriate (perfect), to go forward with the Impeachment Hoax,” Mr. Trump said on Twitter.

Mr. Schiff, California Democrat, chairs the House Intelligence Committee, which took the lead on closed-door impeachment depositions threatening Mr. Trump’s presidency. He then oversaw a series of related public hearings held on Capitol Hill this week that are likely to be referenced in eventual articles of impeachment considered by Congress.

A vote in the Democratic-controlled House to impeach Mr. Trump would prompt the Senate to hold a trial to decide whether to convict the president and remove him from office. Republican allies of Mr. Trump currently maintain a majority in the Senate, and the president has recently expressed a desire for having them put Mr. Schiff on the witness stand during a potential impeachment trial.

“Frankly, I want a trial,” Mr. Trump said Friday morning on Fox News. “I want to see Adam Schiff testify,” he said on “Fox & Friends.”

Representatives for the congressman’s office did not immediately return messages inquiring about their reacting to the president’s latest remark.

Democrats launched the impeachment inquiry in September after the White House tied to block House members from learning the details of a whistleblower complaint that was filed by an unnamed member of the U.S. intelligence community in response to a July 25 phone call between Mr. Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

A rough transcript of the phone call that was later released by the White House showed that Mr. Trump asked his counterpart to investigate 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joseph R. Biden as the U.S. withheld military assistance from Ukraine. Several witnesses subsequently questioned as part of impeachment proceedings in the House have acknowledged concerns about the request, with lawmakers leading the inquiry considering whether it constituted an illegal “quid pro quo.” Mr. Trump maintains it does not.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.