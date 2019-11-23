Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admitted to the hospital Friday evening with a fever and chills, the Supreme Court announced Saturday.

Justice Ginsburg, 86, was first evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., before being admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

“With intravenous antibiotics and fluids, her symptoms have abated and she expects to be released from the hospital as early as Sunday morning,” said a spokesperson from the Supreme Court.

Justice Ginsburg had cancer removed from her lung last year and was treated earlier this year for pancreatic cancer.

