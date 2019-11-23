YUMA, Ariz. (AP) - California Border Patrol agents have said an alleged human smuggling attempt crossed state lines into Arizona and ended when the suspect crashed into another vehicle and barricaded himself inside a home.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials have not identified the suspect but arrested a 29-year-old man Thursday.

Authorities say agents at the Calexico Station in California attempted an immigration stop Friday near the state line before the driver of a white Honda drove off.

Authorities say agents and Yuma Air and Marine pursued the vehicle until it crashed.

Authorities say one female was transferred to the hospital from the collision, her condition is unknown.

Authorities say the driver ran on foot into nearby homes before he was arrested.

Agents say four men believed to be passengers were arrested.

