DOUGLASSVILLE, Pa. (AP) - State police are calling the eastern Pennsylvania home where three people were found dead following a garage fire a “crime scene.”

Police in Berks County say crews were dispatched to the Union Township address shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The bodies of three people and the carcass of a pet were found, but there was no immediate word on the cause of death.

Trooper David C. Beohm said early Sunday that the victims had not been identified. He said “This is still an active crime scene.”

Neighbors said a family of three - a couple and an adult son - moved to the property several years ago after losing their southern New Jersey home in Superstorm Sandy.

