LOS ANGELES (AP) - Authorities say six people were shot, one critically, at a warehouse party in an industrial area of Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Police Department spokesman Officer Mike Lopez says Sunday there was a fight between the gunman and the victims at the party around 1:15 a.m. that turned violent when the shooter pulled out a gun and began firing. Two of the victims were found several blocks away from the warehouse.

Lopez says three males and three females were struck. Five were in stable condition and no arrests have been made.

Lopez says it’s not known if the shooting was gang-related or if the assailant knew the victims before the party.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.