Rep. Devin Nunes on Sunday ramped up his defense on allegations contained in CNN and Daily Beast stories, saying he will file suit in federal court accusing both media sites of being accessories to a conspiracy to obstruct justice.

CNN/DailyBeast reported that Mr. Nunes, while chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, traveled to Vienna in 2018 and met with former Ukraine chief prosecutor Viktor Shokin. His mission was supposedly to collect dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.

“None of this is true,” Mr. Nunes told Fox News.

The allegation comes from indicted Soviet-born Lev Parnas by way of his attorney in New York, Joseph A. Bondy. Mr. Parnas, a one time associate of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, was charged by federal prosecutors with making illegal campaign donations. He is under house arrest in Florida.

Mr. Nunes, California Republican, said on Saturday the CNN/Daily Beast stories were “demonstrably false.”

On Sunday, he said Mr. Parnas and his attorney committed obstruction of justice to hamstring him as he leads House Republicans in a defense of Democrats’ drive to impeach President Trump. He called on CNN and the Daily Beast to cooperate in his announced lawsuit.

“We are going to take CNN and the Daily Beast likely into federal court,” he said. “And we hope they cooperate because we are also going to be working with the appropriate law enforcement authorities because it is not OK to work with someone who has been indicted on serious federal crimes to build a media narrative and dirty up a member of Congress.”

Mr. Bondy has called on Rep. Adam Schiff, California Democrat and House intelligence chairman, to hear Mr. Parnas.

On CNN on Sunday, Mr. Schiff said the Vienna allegation involves official travel, or CoDel, and would be handled by the Ethics Committee.

Mr. Bondy’s voice mail was filled and he didn’t respond to an email.

