Rep. Eric Swalwell said potential misconduct in handling FISA applications would not be alarming but could merit individual consequences.

“I reviewed most of this evidence on the intelligence committee and we concluded that they had all the reason in the world to open this investigation,” the California Democrat said on Fox News Sunday. “Now if a lawyer at the FBI acted inappropriately, that person should be held accountable.”

The contents of the Justice Department inspector general’s report will not be publicly released until early December.

However, according to multiple reports, the report is expected to show that the probe was valid despite allegations a former FBI employee doctored a document released to the surveillance of a Trump campaign staffer.

President Trump and his allies are hoping the report will vindicate their claims that the “Deep State” tried to work against his candidacy.

• Jeff Mordock contributed to this report.

