An independent film makes good: The provocative documentary “No Safe Spaces” initially opened to limited release on Oct. 25. The film has been so well-received that distribution will expand into dozens of major markets, including Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and Washington on Dec. 6.

It is a tribute to the tenacity of the creative team, which includes comedian Adam Carolla, culture maven Dennis Prager and veteran film producer Mark Joseph. Their powerful production — which exposes the attack on free speech launched on liberal college campuses — has been awash with accolades.

“‘No Safe Spaces’ makes the case for why it’s actually healthy, if not essential, to be exposed to ideas you disagree with and even violently don’t like; it toughens the muscles, preparing you for the rigors of the world,” noted Variety, a major industry source.

The film tracks the fate of free speech in the age of “triggered” college students and has gathered opinions of people on both sides of the aisle — including Tim Allen, Jordan B. Peterson, Van Jones, Alan Dershowitz, Cornel West and Ben Shapiro. Cameras followed Mr. Prager as he testified before the Senate, and Mr. Carolla as he had a say before the House of Representatives. The film also documents the attack on comedy from the politically correct crowd as well.

Mr. Joseph, meanwhile, has been working on his newest project — a $21 million feature film titled “Reagan.” The director will have significant news about that project in January, he tells Inside the Beltway.

ELISE STEFANIK EXPLAINS ALL

Rep. Elise Stefanik was described as a breath of fresh air by many who saw her recent appearance at the House impeachment hearing. The New York Republican has a recommendation for Americans, though.

“It’s important for viewers to remember, the Republicans control the Senate. So we can anticipate from hearing from the whistleblower as a witness,” she told Fox News on Sunday, adding an observation about House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff himself.

“The Senate needs to call Adam Schiff as a witness, so that he is forced to answer questions,” she continued.

“Adam Schiff should answer questions under oath. He has functioned as the judge, jury, and chief prosecutor,” Ms. Stefanik noted.

THE WHEREABOUTS OF STEVE BANNON

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon has a new TV show now airing on Newsmax. That would be “War Room: Impeachment,” described as an “explosive” new form of political analysis moderated by Mr. Bannon, with co-hosts Jason Miller, a former Trump campaign strategist, and Raheem Kassam, former chief adviser to Brexit leader Nigel Farage.

“The trio will provide up-to-the-second analysis and commentary on the historic impeachment hearing,” the network says.

“We will deliver information and analysis on the impeachment of President Trump to hard-working Americans as they get on with their busy lives. The citizens of this country will be the real jury in this case, and it is vital they get the facts,” Mr. Bannon explains.

On the guest list: Republican Reps. Mark Meadows of North Carolina and Matt Gaetz of Florida; Republican Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana; Citizens United President David Bossie; master pollster Scott Rasmussen; and Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy.

The program is also being distributed as a radio program via Salem Radio Network, according to Talkers Magazine, an industry source.

BIG SALE AT THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN STORE

The official online Trump Campaign Store is offering an early Black Friday sale — 35% off all items including a Keep America Great Ugly Christmas Sweater, a new “Bull-Schiff” T-shirt, assorted “KAG” apparel, and cute stuff for women, babies and pets. Also on sale are Trump-themed Christmas wrapping paper, yard signs, and the now famous Trump-as-Superman poster.

Find it all at DonaldJTrump.com under the “shop” heading. The code for the discount is “THANKFUL.”

MEN, WOMEN, SPORTS, POLITICS

“What would you most like to see happen in 2020: Your favorite team winning the Super Bowl or World Series or your favorite candidate winning the presidential election?” asks a new Seton Hall University poll.

“By 74% to 19%, the American public said they would rather their preferred candidate win the 2020 presidential election than their favorite team win the Super Bowl or World Series. However, 28% of males said they would rather see their favorite team win the championship than have their favorite candidate win the 2020 presidential election — while 64% said they would prefer their favorite candidate to win,” the poll said.

Among women, only 11% said they would prefer their team, 84% their candidate.

“It shouldn’t be a surprise that so many men care more about the outcome of baseball or football season than the political future of the country — but it is alarming,” observes polling director Rick Gentile.

The survey of 712 U.S. adults was conducted Nov. 18-20.

WINNING BY INCREMENTS

Gallup diligently tracks President Trump’s daily job approval ratings. The current findings, based on reports from Nov. 1-14, were conducted just as impeachment fever hit Capitol Hill.

Mr. Trump’s approval rating had risen by two percentage points to 43% — the same as what then-President Obama scored in November 2011. Mr. Trump’s disapproval rating fell by 3 percentage points to 54% — down from a disapproval rating of 60% in 2018.

Victory, perhaps, can be found in the long march.

POLL DU JOUR

• 30% of Americans are paying “a lot of attention” to the 2020 election; 29% of Republicans, 23% of independents and 39% of Democrats agree.

• 29% of Americans are paying “some attention” to the 2020 election; 32% of Republicans, 25% of independents and 33% of Democrats agree.

• 25% overall are paying “a little attention” to the election; 30% of Republicans, 26% of independents and 21% of Democrats agree.

• 16% overall are paying no attention “at all” to the election; 8% of Republicans, 26% of independents and 7% of Democrats agree.

Source: An Economist / YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted NOV. 17-19.

