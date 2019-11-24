Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway said Sunday the White House is already preparing for a Senate impeachment trial, but doesn’t believe it’s a done deal in the House.

“We’re preparing for both eventualities,” she said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

Ms. Conway argued that front line Democrats — particularly 31 from Trump-won districts — are facing a lot of pressure on impeachment as the trade deal, infrastructure and drug price legislation are still pending. She claimed many are “wringing their hands” after two weeks of public impeachment hearings.

She highlighted that none of the 12 witnesses that testified in public hearings were able to say whether they thought President Trump was guilty of bribery or extortion. The closest Democrats got, she argued, was Ambassador Gordon Sondland saying there was a quid pro quo for a White House meeting.

Democratic Rep. Jim Himes, who sat through all of the public hearings as a member of the House intelligence committee, refuted Ms. Conway’s assertions that Democrats are sweating impeachment.

“I don’t think any Democrat looked at what happened the last two weeks and said, ‘Gosh, I don’t think anything is there,’” he said on CBS.

House intelligence committee Chairman Adam Schiff, speaking on CNN’s “State of the Union,” said Democrats have two “iron clad” cases against the president: the Ukraine incident and obstruction of justice.

Despite strong rhetoric asserting the president is clearly guilty, Democratic leadership is holding off on making any firm commitments on moving forward with articles of impeachment.

That decision will be made as the House Judiciary Committee begins the next phase of the proceedings.

Additionally, Ms. Conway said a Senate trial could play better for the president, as Republicans can call additional witnesses.

“I think if there is is a Senate trial that will be more familiar with most Americans. This process is unfamiliar to them,” she said.

President Trump and Republicans have eyed the whistleblower, Hunter Biden and Mr. Schiff himself as potential trial witnesses.

Mr. Schiff wouldn’t say whether or not he would comply with such a demand, dismissing the idea as evidence the Republicans aren’t serious.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.