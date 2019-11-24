Former New York Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg on Sunday announced his candidacy for president, giving voters another more moderate and pragmatic option in the crowded field of Democrat hopefuls.

He entered the race with a sharp focus on knocking President Trump out of the White House.

“I’m running for president to defeat Donald Trump and rebuild America. We cannot afford four more years of President Trump’s reckless and unethical actions,” Mr. Bloomberg said in a statement.

He condemned Mr. Trump as “an existential threat to our country and our values.”

“If he wins another term in office, we may never recover from the damage. The stakes could not be higher,” he said. “We must win this election. And we must begin rebuilding America. I believe my unique set of experiences in business, government, and philanthropy will enable me to win and lead.”

The rhetoric echoed the campaign battle cry of former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, a top contender for the nomination who faces a formidable opponent in Mr. Bloomberg, a billionaire businessman who can easily self-finance his campaign.

His late entry in the race, as well as that of former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, underscores dissatisfaction in some quarters of the Democratic Party with the current crop of candidates.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.