DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Police in North Carolina are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

News outlets report that a homicide investigation was in progress Sunday afternoon after a man was found shot to death in Durham.

Police said they found the man on a street outside McDougald Terrace, a public housing community. Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.