WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Police in Delaware are investigating a shooting that left two men injured.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports that two men were shot Saturday near a community center where a baby shower was taking place.

The men were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

There have been eight shootings in Wilmington in November, according to the newspaper.

