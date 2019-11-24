NEW YORK (AP) - A 28-year-old woman says a drunken man tried repeatedly to grab her newborn baby on a New York City street before she escaped into a dollar store and called police.

Blanca Aucanshala tells the Daily News the stranger was urinating on a nearby car when she left her babysitter’s home in Queens Thursday evening with her infant Kayla in a stroller. The man grabbed her from behind and tried to yank the stroller away repeatedly, yelling “give me the baby.”

A bystander stepped in and scared off the man. But he soon came back and followed the mother into a store where she called police. He ran off as sirens approached.

Police released surveillance photos of the man Saturday night and asked the public for help finding him.

