Navy Secretary Richard Spencer resigned Sunday at the request of Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper, who said he’d lost “trust and confidence” in him amid a high-profile clash between the Navy chief and President Trump.

The sudden and unexpected move comes as public confusion mounted over the future of Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher. Military officials suggested that Mr. Spencer had misled Mr. Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley about recent private conversations with the White House.

Those conversations centered on whether Mr. Gallagher, who earlier this year was acquitted of murder but found guilty of posing for photographs with the corpse of an Islamic State fighter, would be allowed to retain his Trident Pin, which symoblizes membership in the SEALs.

“Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper has asked for the resignation of Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer after losing trust and confidence in him regarding his lack of candor over conversations with the White House involving the handling of Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher,” Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a lengthy statement late Sunday.

“After Secretary Esper and Chairman Milley spoke with the Commander in Chief on Friday regarding the case of Gallagher, Secretary Esper learned that Secretary Spencer had previously and privately proposed to the White House — contrary to Spencer’s public position — to restore Gallagher’s rank and allow him to retire with his Trident pin,” the statement continued.

“When recently asked by Secretary Esper, Secretary Spencer confirmed that despite multiple conversations on the Gallagher matter, Secretary Esper was never informed by Secretary Spencer of his private proposal.”

Mr. Gallagher was demoted after being found guilty of posing for pictures with the body of the militant earlier this year. The president reversed that demotion two weeks ago and restored Mr. Gallagher’s previous rank.

But the Navy quickly announced plans to move ahead with a peer review panel that likely would have resulted in Mr. Gallagher being formally booted from the SEALs.

Mr. Trump then intervened publicly, saying on Twitter last Thursday that the Navy “would NOT” take Mr. Gallagher’s Trident Pin.

Over the weekend, Mr. Spencer suggested the Navy would move ahead with its review despite the clear, public position of the president.

“I need a formal order to act,” Mr. Spencer said Saturday, referring to Mr. Trump’s tweets. “I don’t interpret them as a formal order.”

Top Navy officials also had reportedly been told by the White House that the administration would not intervene if the military went ahead with its review.

Amid all of that, Pentagon officials say Mr. Spencer’s private talks with the White House were the dealbreaker.

“I am deeply troubled by this conduct shown by a senior DoD official.” Mr. Esper said Sunday. “Unfortunately, as a result I have determined that Secretary Spencer no longer has my confidence to continue in his position. I wish Richard well.”

Mr. Esper is proposing that Ambassador Kenneth Braithwaite, who now serves as U.S. Ambassador to Norway and is a retired admiral, be nominated as the next Navy secretary.

