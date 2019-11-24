BOSTON (AP) - Police in Boston have arrested a man in connection to a 2018 fatal shooting.

Authorities say a fugitive apprehension unit of the Boston Police Department located and arrested Marcus Ambroisio on Saturday in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood.

The 24-year-old was wanted on charges of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm. The allegations stem from the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Gregory Phillips in the city’s Mattapan neighborhood on December 1oth of last year.

According to a police statement Ambroisio is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.

It was unclear Sunday whether he had legal representation. Police say he was taken into custody without incident.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.