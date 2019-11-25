Twitter suspended a conservative gay journalist for hate speech Monday for stating without rancor that trans murder rates are low.

Andy Ngo committed the “hateful conduct” in response to a tweet by former first daughter Chelsea Clinton that said that “since 2013, more than 150 trans people have been murdered in the U.S., the majority Black transgender women,” which she called “an epidemic of violence and hate.”

Not so fast, Mr. Ngo said, noting that 150 deaths over several years in a nation of more than 300 million people is hardly an epidemic.

“The US is one of the safest countries for trans people. The murder rate of trans victims is actually lower than that for cis population,” he wrote on Twitter.

He also noted that liberals are being silent about an important detail — “Also, who is behind the murders? Mostly black men.”

For that, Mr. Ngo got a note for twitter about “violating our rules against hateful conduct.”

According to a screenshot posted at the Post Millennial, which didn’t elaborate on what in the tweet constituted “hateful conduct,” Twitter told Mr. Ngo that for 12 hours he cannot post publicly with his account.

Mr. Ngo, who is editor at large for the Post Millennial, called his suspension a ridiculous case of political censorship.

“Stating a verifiable empirical claim with no value judgement attached is determined to be ‘hateful conduct’ by Twitter. The platform most used by journalists to communicate and counter ‘fake news’ also actively punishes individuals for communicating truths when they are deemed politically inconvenient,” he said.

Mr. Ngo has dealt with worse attacks from people who want to silence his journalistic efforts.

He was attacked by several antifa rioters while covering one of their protests in Portland in June. He was taken to the emergency room with a concussion, prompting some liberal activists and journalists to say he was asking for it.

