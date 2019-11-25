With Michael Bloomberg’s jump into the Democratic presidential primary, Bloomberg News plans to cease investigating Democratic presidential candidates — but not President Trump.

Bloomberg editor-in-chief John Micklethwait said in a staff memo obtained by multiple media outlets that the news division would refrain from digging into Mr. Bloomberg, describing that policy as part of its journalism “tradition.”

“We will continue our tradition of not investigating Mike (and his family and foundation) and we will extend the same policy to his rivals in the Democratic primaries,” the memo said. “We cannot treat Mike’s democratic competitors differently from him.”

In addition, he said at least two members of the editorial board — Tim O’Brien and David Shipley — will take a “leave of absence to join Mike’s campaign,” which suggests they will return to the media outlet after the 2020 election.

“For the moment, our [political] team will continue to investigate the Trump administration as the government of the day,” Mr. Micklethwait said. “If Mike is chosen as the Democratic presidential candidate (and Donald Trump emerges as the Republican one), we will reassess how we do that.”

The billionaire Bloomberg announced Sunday that he had entered the primary contest “to defeat Donald Trump and rebuild America.”

The former New York City mayor, Mr. Bloomberg was founder and controls 89% of the shares in Bloomberg LP, the financial-software company that owns Bloomberg News, according to CNBC.

Journalists on social media decried the moves. The Washington Post’s Paul Farhi called the statement “extraordinary,” while Ohio State media ethicist Kevin Z. Smith said it was “outlandish.”

“This is so outlandish it has to be recognized as a historical collapse of ethical standards,” tweeted Mr. Smith, executive director of the Kiplinger Program in Public Affairs Journalism. “This isn’t just worthy of a future textbook case study, it needs immediate condemnation by the profession.”

The Washington Times has reached out to Bloomberg News for comment.

